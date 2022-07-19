Special day in memory of Hucknall baby Kouper raises more than £1,000 for charity

Natalie and Dave Needham held the event at Hucknall Town FC in memory of their son Kouper, who was just 24 hours old when he died three years ago.

The event featured around ten stalls and a raffle raising money for the stillbirth charity 4Louis, which provides memory boxes to bereaved families.

Natalie said: “It went really well, we had a good turnout and we raised £1,064 on the day and there is still money coming in so the final total will be more than that.

Natalie and Dave Needham's special day in memory of their son Kouper raised more than £1,000

"I’d probably say around 100 to 120 people came on the day and it was a steady flow throughout the day.”

Each memory box for the 4Louis charity costs £30 to put together and includes a handprint, a footprint, a lock of hair, a ‘Guess How Much I Love You?’ book, a candle a guardian angel and two teddy bears, one to go with the baby in the coffin and one for families to keep.

Natalie continued: “The lady who founded the 4Louis charity actually came to the event.

"She didn’t tells us she was coming, she just surprised us on the day and she and her family travelled down from Sunderland to come to us, so that was a really lovely thing to have them there and have people able to meet her too."

Plans are now underway for another fun day for Kouper next year and Natalie thanked all the local people and businesses who had supported this year’s event.

She said: “Without everyone’s support on the day and the stalls coming in, it wouldn’t have been the event it was.

"I did do a little speech on the day and I thanked everybody from the bottom of my heart and the local community for pulling together and for just being there to help celebrate Kouper’s birthday.”