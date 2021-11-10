Special new Remembrance benches installed in Dispatch district park
Ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend, two new commemorative benches have been installed at Bulwell Recreation Ground.
The benches have been funded by Bulwell Forest councillors Cheryl Barnard, Eunice Campbell-Clark and Sam Gardiner.
Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground is between Hucknall Road and St Albans Road next to the Bulwell Forest golf club and the benches are at the top end near to Aldi and between the Covid memorial bulb planting area, where new trees have previously been planted.
The new benches have drawn a positive response from residents with both Kerry Brown and Maureen Hutchinson describing them as ‘lovely’ on the My Bulwell Facebook page.
In addition to the benches, poppies have also been put up on Low Wood Road, Sellarswood Drive and other areas in Bulwell to honour and remember the nation’s wartime heroes.