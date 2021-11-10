Special new Remembrance benches installed in Dispatch district park

The benches have been funded by Bulwell Forest councillors Cheryl Barnard, Eunice Campbell-Clark and Sam Gardiner.

Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground is between Hucknall Road and St Albans Road next to the Bulwell Forest golf club and the benches are at the top end near to Aldi and between the Covid memorial bulb planting area, where new trees have previously been planted.

The new benches have drawn a positive response from residents with both Kerry Brown and Maureen Hutchinson describing them as ‘lovely’ on the My Bulwell Facebook page.

One of the new Remembrance benches at Bulwell Recreation Ground