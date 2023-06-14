News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures

Special service for anyone affected by Nottingham attacks in Hucknall tonight

A short service of reflection and prayers for all those affected by the incidents in Nottingham yesterday will be held at Watnall Road Baptist Church tonight (Wednesday).
By John Smith
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
The service will be held at Watnall Road Baptist Church tonight. Photo: GoogleThe service will be held at Watnall Road Baptist Church tonight. Photo: Google
The service will be held at Watnall Road Baptist Church tonight. Photo: Google

The service will be approximately 20 minutes and is for the wider Hucknall community as well as the church family.

Everyone from all ages and backgrounds is invited to come and share in the service at the church, which is just up on Watnall Road near the The Pilgrim Oak (Wetherspoons) pub in town.

Related topics:NottinghamHucknallWetherspoons