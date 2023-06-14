Special service for anyone affected by Nottingham attacks in Hucknall tonight
A short service of reflection and prayers for all those affected by the incidents in Nottingham yesterday will be held at Watnall Road Baptist Church tonight (Wednesday).
The service will be approximately 20 minutes and is for the wider Hucknall community as well as the church family.
Everyone from all ages and backgrounds is invited to come and share in the service at the church, which is just up on Watnall Road near the The Pilgrim Oak (Wetherspoons) pub in town.