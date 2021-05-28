Specsavers in Hucknall makes donation to Oxygen for India appeal

The Hucknall team joined Specsavers stores throughout the UK who have rallied together as a response to the ongoing Covid crisis and to show support for the Oxygen for India appeal.

In total Specsavers has raised more than £230,000.

he Hucknall team, along with store partners from across the country, came together to raise £171,240, and the group contributed a further £60,000 to the cause.

Janet Archer, store director at Specsavers, Hucknall

Janet Archer, store director at Hucknall, said: “When the opportunity to donate came up, we wanted to do what we could to help.

"The pandemic has touched all of our lives, wherever we are in the world.”

Paul Marshall, Specsavers managing director, added: "The money will be provided to two charities both actively involved in supporting this appeal – the British Asian Trust’s Oxygen for India emergency appeal and The Hope Foundation charity which our Irish Partners have close links with and will support.

“These incredible sums raised will be put to work supporting the appeal and helping India in its hour of need.