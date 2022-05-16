Labour’s Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood called on leader of the House of Commons and Hucknall MP Mark Spencer (Con) to give his views on Mrs Henry’s case.

Conservative Mrs Henry was elected as crime commissioner in May 2021 and is responsible for holding Nottinghamshire Police to account and overseeing the force’s spending.

She appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 3, after committing five speeding offences from March to June 2021.

Mrs Henry has faced calls to resign over the issue

The offences took place while she was campaigning to be the new crime commissioner as well as after she had been elected to the post.

Mrs Henry, 51, of Giltbrook, pleaded guilty to all five offences.

On Thursday, May 12, MP Lilian Greenwood brought up the matter in the House of Commons.

Mr Spencer responded to the Commons question by saying speeding was something that should be condemned. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

She said: “Every 22 minutes someone is killed or seriously injured on the UK roads and police describe speeding as one of the Fatal Five.

“Last week, we learned, that Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner who was elected and promised to tackle speeding on our roads has admitted to breaking the law five times in 12 weeks including two near a Nottingham primary school.

“What does this say about her commitment to road safety?”

Mr Spencer responded to her question by saying: “As you will be aware I think that is a case that is ongoing so I won’t comment specifically on that individual court case.

“But what I would say is speeding is something that should be condemned.

“Local authorities, police and the government will put measures in place to reduce the speed particularly around schools.

“I know of someone who has done a lot of campaigning around speeding particularly around villages in my constituency, I will continue to pursue those who break the law by speeding.”

During Mrs Henry’s court hearing it was decided sentencing should be dealt with by a district judge,

The court heard in a written statement Mrs Henry was “embarrassed and ashamed” about the incidents.