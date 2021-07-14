Sports Gateway removes classroom element of planning bid for Hucknall site
A bid to build a classroom as part of a controversial planning application for open land that houses football pitches in Hucknall has been scrapped.
The plans for recreation land off Kenbrook Road originally included a full-sized 3G football pitch - plus a modular classroom building and goal-storage enclosure.
However, as reported by the Dispatch, the 3G pitch part of the plans has already been paused.
Now the classroom element has also been removed and an updated application, purely for the storage enclosure, will be submitted.
It has been confirmed that, if given the green light, the enclosure will house thousands of pounds worth of wheeled goals that will be available to use by multiple teams.
It is suggested this will also allow for more pitch rotation as there will be no need for fixed goal-posts.
The previous plans – and the impact on Hucknall Sports who call the site their home – have met with huge opposition from residents of Papplewick Green, particularly those of Kenbrook Road, who said the project would take away public green space and see an increase in noise and light pollution, as well as increased traffic in the area.