This fabulous group shot features Hucknall’s Rolls-Royce Leisure Cricket Club's team.

Spot any Hucknall and Bulwell folk you know in photos taken by Dispatch snappers in 2008?

Take a trip down memory lane with this fabulous slideshow of bygone snaps from the Hucknall and Bulwell area, taken by the Dispatch in 2008.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:14 pm

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!

If you have any old photos you would like us to feature, email [email protected]

1. Are you on this picture?

Pupils of St Mary’s Primary School in Bulwell had a ball when the Travelling By Tuba concert visited their school.

Photo: Angela Ward

2. All dressed up

These fancy dress contestants are all enjoying themselves at George Street Working Men’s Club in Hucknall.

Photo: Anne Shelley

3. Having fun

These youngsters had some fun with the parachute game at the summer fun session held at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall.

Photo: Anne Shelley

4. Do you recognise anyone?

Crowds gather to watch the entertainment at the Bulwell Festival of Youth.

Photo: Anne Shelley

