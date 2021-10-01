Spot any Hucknall and Bulwell folk you know in photos taken by Dispatch snappers in 2008?

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!
1. Are you on this picture?
Pupils of St Mary’s Primary School in Bulwell had a ball when the Travelling By Tuba concert visited their school.
Photo: Angela Ward
2. All dressed up
These fancy dress contestants are all enjoying themselves at George Street Working Men’s Club in Hucknall.
Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Having fun
These youngsters had some fun with the parachute game at the summer fun session held at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall.
Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Do you recognise anyone?
Crowds gather to watch the entertainment at the Bulwell Festival of Youth.
Photo: Anne Shelley