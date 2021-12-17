2011: youngsters from Hucknall’s Watnall Road Baptist Church Pre-School Playgroup are pictured after their nativity.

Spot anyone you know in these fabulous Hucknall and district Christmas photos from our archives?

Here are some of the latest great Christmas photos from the Dispatch’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 17th December 2021, 3:00 pm

We’ve trawled the Dispatch archives to unearth some fantastic festive photos from the past. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in the snaps? Perhaps you’re on one yourself.

1. All smiles

2008: some of the children at Bulwell’s Our Lady of Perpetual Succour School took part in the Christmas play Toby’s Drum.

Photo: Roger Grayson

2. All dressed up

2007: pupils from the foundation class at Newstead Primary School all dressed up and ready for their school nativity.

Photo: Angela Ward

3. Having fun

2008: this trio are having fun at Hucknall’s SureStart Christmas party, held at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall.

Photo: Jane Hilton

4. Christmas star

2009: this young lady was the Christmas star at Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour School’s Christmas performance in Bulwell.

Photo: Jane Hilton

