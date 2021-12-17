Spot anyone you know in these fabulous Hucknall and district Christmas photos from our archives?

We’ve trawled the Dispatch archives to unearth some fantastic festive photos from the past. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in the snaps? Perhaps you’re on one yourself.
1. All smiles
2008: some of the children at Bulwell’s Our Lady of Perpetual Succour School took part in the Christmas play Toby’s Drum.
Photo: Roger Grayson
2. All dressed up
2007: pupils from the foundation class at Newstead Primary School all dressed up and ready for their school nativity.
Photo: Angela Ward
3. Having fun
2008: this trio are having fun at Hucknall’s SureStart Christmas party, held at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall.
Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Christmas star
2009: this young lady was the Christmas star at Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour School’s Christmas performance in Bulwell.
Photo: Jane Hilton