From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these pics?
1. Hula fun
2006: Children play with hula hoops at a fun day, held at Bulwell’s Highbury Vale Community Centre.
Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Fabulous group shot
2007: Parents and children enjoy the fun at the Father’s Day event, held by SureStart Butlers Hill and Broomhill Children’s Centre in Titchfield Park.
Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Enjoying the balloons
2006: This toddler is enjoying the balloons at an open day, held at a new nursery at The Surestart Centre in Hucknall.
Photo: Angela Ward
4. Are you on this picture?
2009: These two made Play-Doh figures at a family fun day, held at the Bulwell Active Centre.
Photo: Jane Hilton