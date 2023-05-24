Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?
1. Fabulous group shot
2009: Helpers are pictured at the 50th Anniversary Flower Festival, held at Seymour Road Baptist Church, in Hucknall. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Did you attend this event?
2014: Newstead Brass Band entertain visitors at the Abbey as part of the Byron Festival. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Superb shot
2013: Katie Mills, third left, presents Coun Jackie Morris with the Mamas and Papas Best Open Space award for Bulwell Bogs. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Cracking shot
2011: Another cracking shot taken at Linby’s Horse and Groom Pub’s event. This gent is trying to keep on the surf board. Photo: Jane Hilton