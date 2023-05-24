News you can trust since 1904
2011: This team are slapping the make-up on at Linby’s Horse and Groom Pub’s annual It’s A Knockout event.2011: This team are slapping the make-up on at Linby’s Horse and Groom Pub’s annual It’s A Knockout event.
2011: This team are slapping the make-up on at Linby’s Horse and Groom Pub’s annual It’s A Knockout event.

Spot anyone you know in these fabulous snaps from our Dispatch archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 25th May 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?

2009: Helpers are pictured at the 50th Anniversary Flower Festival, held at Seymour Road Baptist Church, in Hucknall.

1. Fabulous group shot

2009: Helpers are pictured at the 50th Anniversary Flower Festival, held at Seymour Road Baptist Church, in Hucknall. Photo: Roger Grayson

2014: Newstead Brass Band entertain visitors at the Abbey as part of the Byron Festival.

2. Did you attend this event?

2014: Newstead Brass Band entertain visitors at the Abbey as part of the Byron Festival. Photo: Anne Shelley

2013: Katie Mills, third left, presents Coun Jackie Morris with the Mamas and Papas Best Open Space award for Bulwell Bogs.

3. Superb shot

2013: Katie Mills, third left, presents Coun Jackie Morris with the Mamas and Papas Best Open Space award for Bulwell Bogs. Photo: Anne Shelley

2011: Another cracking shot taken at Linby’s Horse and Groom Pub’s event. This gent is trying to keep on the surf board.

4. Cracking shot

2011: Another cracking shot taken at Linby’s Horse and Groom Pub’s event. This gent is trying to keep on the surf board. Photo: Jane Hilton

