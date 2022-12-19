News you can trust since 1904
2013: Members of the Hucknall and Linby Band perform at the Linby lights switch-on.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous festive snaps from our Hucknall archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these festive photos?

1. Superb group shot

2010: Service users at Hucknall’s Spring Street Community Service are pictured before the start of their Christmas production of Cinderella.

Photo: Jane Hilton

2. Festive lunch

2010: Members of the Bulwell Hall Tenants and Residents Association are pictured at their Christmas party, held at the Healthy Living Centre.

Photo: Anne Shelley

3. Having fun

2008: This trio are enjoying the Christmas party hosted by Hucknall’s SureStart Children’s Centre, held at the John Ogden Centre in Hucknall.

Photo: Jane Hilton

4. Fabulous shot

2010: Staff at Bulwell’s Bon Marche store held a fundraiser for the Macmillan Cancer charity.

Photo: Anne Shelley

