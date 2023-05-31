News you can trust since 1904
2006: Henry Mellish School opened its sports centre with MP Graham Allen. To the left is ex-Forest player and manager Frank Clark.2006: Henry Mellish School opened its sports centre with MP Graham Allen. To the left is ex-Forest player and manager Frank Clark.
2006: Henry Mellish School opened its sports centre with MP Graham Allen. To the left is ex-Forest player and manager Frank Clark.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Dispatch archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 1st Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?

2010: Twelve pupils from Hucknall’s Holgate School designed and created a mural for Hucknall Town Centre, with the support of Urban Canvas.

1. Did you take part in this?

2010: Twelve pupils from Hucknall’s Holgate School designed and created a mural for Hucknall Town Centre, with the support of Urban Canvas. Photo: Jane Hilton

2011: This lady had her own make-up artist during the annual It’s A Knockout event, held at Linby’s Horse & Groom Pub.

2. Superb shot

2011: This lady had her own make-up artist during the annual It’s A Knockout event, held at Linby’s Horse & Groom Pub. Photo: Jane Hilton

2011: Pupils at Hucknall’s Annie Holgate Junior School are pictured performing Boy For Sale.

3. Spot anyone you know?

2011: Pupils at Hucknall’s Annie Holgate Junior School are pictured performing Boy For Sale. Photo: Jane Hilton

2006: These two youngsters are enjoying the sunshine at Bulwell Bogs Pool.

4. Fun in the sun

2006: These two youngsters are enjoying the sunshine at Bulwell Bogs Pool. Photo: jane.hilton

