2010: Twelve pupils from Hucknall’s Holgate School designed and created a mural for Hucknall Town Centre, with the support of Urban Canvas. Photo: Jane Hilton
2011: This lady had her own make-up artist during the annual It’s A Knockout event, held at Linby’s Horse & Groom Pub. Photo: Jane Hilton
2011: Pupils at Hucknall’s Annie Holgate Junior School are pictured performing Boy For Sale. Photo: Jane Hilton
2006: These two youngsters are enjoying the sunshine at Bulwell Bogs Pool. Photo: jane.hilton