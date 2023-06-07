News you can trust since 1904
2007: Jo Westbury of the YMCA is pictured taking the new salsacise class at the Red Lion Community Centre, in Bulwell.2007: Jo Westbury of the YMCA is pictured taking the new salsacise class at the Red Lion Community Centre, in Bulwell.
Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Dispatch archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 8th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?

2014: Pupils from Beardall Fields Primary School in Hucknall swapped their uniforms to dress up as their favourite Roald Dahl character.

1. Did you take part in this?

2014: Pupils from Beardall Fields Primary School in Hucknall swapped their uniforms to dress up as their favourite Roald Dahl character. Photo: Anne Shelley

2014: Children pictured outside their new classroom at Edgewood Primary and Nursery School, in Hucknall.

2. Are you on this picture?

2014: Children pictured outside their new classroom at Edgewood Primary and Nursery School, in Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley

2007: Pupils from Rufford Junior School in Bulwell are pictured ready to plant spring bulbs in Pulley Park.

3. Spot anyone you know?

2007: Pupils from Rufford Junior School in Bulwell are pictured ready to plant spring bulbs in Pulley Park. Photo: Shirley Watson

2010: The landlord of The Empire Club in Hucknall will be joined by 12 regulars to climb Ben Nevis, in aid of Help for Heroes.

4. Fabulous group shot

2010: The landlord of The Empire Club in Hucknall will be joined by 12 regulars to climb Ben Nevis, in aid of Help for Heroes. Photo: Jane Hilton

