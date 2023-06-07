Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?
1. Did you take part in this?
2014: Pupils from Beardall Fields Primary School in Hucknall swapped their uniforms to dress up as their favourite Roald Dahl character. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Are you on this picture?
2014: Children pictured outside their new classroom at Edgewood Primary and Nursery School, in Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Spot anyone you know?
2007: Pupils from Rufford Junior School in Bulwell are pictured ready to plant spring bulbs in Pulley Park. Photo: Shirley Watson
4. Fabulous group shot
2010: The landlord of The Empire Club in Hucknall will be joined by 12 regulars to climb Ben Nevis, in aid of Help for Heroes. Photo: Jane Hilton