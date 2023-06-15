News you can trust since 1904
2008: This young lady is pictured at the new gym at Hucknall Leisure Centre’s open day.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Dispatch archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?

2007: Coun Chris Baron unveils the new statue at The Ranges, along with pupils from Linby School.

1. Are you on this picture?

2007: Coun Chris Baron unveils the new statue at The Ranges, along with pupils from Linby School. Photo: Angela Ward

2008: Staff and shoppers took part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning at Bon Marche in Hucknall.

2. Did you take part in this event?

2008: Staff and shoppers took part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning at Bon Marche in Hucknall. Photo: Angela Ward

2006: This youngster is shown enjoying the sunshine at Bulwell Bogs Pool.

3. Fun in the sun

2006: This youngster is shown enjoying the sunshine at Bulwell Bogs Pool. Photo: jane.hilton

2008: Pupils from Broomhill Junior School help with the re-opening ceremony for the refurbished Co-op store in Hucknall.

4. Spot anyone you know?

2008: Pupils from Broomhill Junior School help with the re-opening ceremony for the refurbished Co-op store in Hucknall. Photo: Anne Shelley

