2009: Pupils from Hucknall’s Holgate Comprehensive School are pictured at the launch of the school’s new solar panels.2009: Pupils from Hucknall’s Holgate Comprehensive School are pictured at the launch of the school’s new solar panels.
2009: Pupils from Hucknall’s Holgate Comprehensive School are pictured at the launch of the school’s new solar panels.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Dispatch archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 20th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?

2007: Pupils from Rufford Junior School in Bulwell visited residents of Lynam Court to talk about and record wartime memories.

1. Superb shot

2007: Pupils from Rufford Junior School in Bulwell visited residents of Lynam Court to talk about and record wartime memories. Photo: Angela Ward

2014: These two are pictured at the WWI Tea Dance, held at The John Godber Centre, organised by Churches Together.

2. All smiles

2014: These two are pictured at the WWI Tea Dance, held at The John Godber Centre, organised by Churches Together. Photo: Rachel Atkins

2010: Phil Gray-Blest of the Outlaws BMX Club won a Pride of Britain award. He is pictured with members Ben Carnill and Louis Gray-Blest. .

3. Fabulous shot

2010: Phil Gray-Blest of the Outlaws BMX Club won a Pride of Britain award. He is pictured with members Ben Carnill and Louis Gray-Blest. . Photo: Angela Ward

2013: This youngster is having her face painted at Hucknall’s Jubilee Court Community Fun Day.

4. Having fun

2013: This youngster is having her face painted at Hucknall’s Jubilee Court Community Fun Day. Photo: Anne Shelley

