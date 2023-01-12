Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?
1. Spot anyone you know?
2011: John White is pictured with pupils in the new eco classroom at Hucknall’s Leen Mills Primary School.
Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Superb shot
2011: This youngster is being very brave holding a snake during the Animals for Parties visit, held at Broomhill Children’s Centre.
Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Pupils celebrate
2007: Deputy head Katie Pritchard at Bonnington Junior School in Bulwell is pictured with proud pupils after a good Ofsted result.
Photo: Angela Ward
4. All smiles
2007: Pupils from National Comprehensive School held a fundraising day for Rainbows Charity and the Hanson Halyson High School in Uganda.
Photo: Angela Ward