2009: Hucknall’s Nottingham Montessori Pre-School held a beach fundraiser to raise money for When You Wish Upon A Star.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Hucknall archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.

By Sharon Brandom
5 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?

1. Spot anyone you know?

2011: John White is pictured with pupils in the new eco classroom at Hucknall’s Leen Mills Primary School.

Photo: Roger Grayson

2. Superb shot

2011: This youngster is being very brave holding a snake during the Animals for Parties visit, held at Broomhill Children’s Centre.

Photo: Anne Shelley

3. Pupils celebrate

2007: Deputy head Katie Pritchard at Bonnington Junior School in Bulwell is pictured with proud pupils after a good Ofsted result.

Photo: Angela Ward

4. All smiles

2007: Pupils from National Comprehensive School held a fundraising day for Rainbows Charity and the Hanson Halyson High School in Uganda.

Photo: Angela Ward

Hucknall