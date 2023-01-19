Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?
1. Did you take part in this?
Pupils and staff at Leen Mills School in Hucknall got dressed up as fruit as part of Healthy Schools Week.
Photo: Angela Ward
2. Superb shot
Sherwood Pines Forest ranger Karina Thornton is pictured with pupils from Wyburn Primary School in Hucknall, promoting a bug event.
Photo: Tony Stocks
3. Cracking group shot
Hucknall Leenside WI knitted 126 Burundi Bears to raise funds to build the Muzye School in Burundi with FacilitAid.
Photo: jane.hilton
4. Spot anyone you know?
Hucknall National Comprehensive School pupils took part in a Healthy Eating Day, as part of the school’s Healthy Living Week.
Photo: jane.hilton