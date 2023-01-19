News you can trust since 1904
Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Hucknall archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.

By Sharon Brandom
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?

1. Did you take part in this?

Pupils and staff at Leen Mills School in Hucknall got dressed up as fruit as part of Healthy Schools Week.

Photo: Angela Ward

2. Superb shot

Sherwood Pines Forest ranger Karina Thornton is pictured with pupils from Wyburn Primary School in Hucknall, promoting a bug event.

Photo: Tony Stocks

3. Cracking group shot

Hucknall Leenside WI knitted 126 Burundi Bears to raise funds to build the Muzye School in Burundi with FacilitAid.

Photo: jane.hilton

4. Spot anyone you know?

Hucknall National Comprehensive School pupils took part in a Healthy Eating Day, as part of the school’s Healthy Living Week.

Photo: jane.hilton

