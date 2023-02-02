News you can trust since 1904
2011: Members of the Tait Stanley School of Dance receive dance awards during a presentation, held in Bulwell.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Hucknall archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.

By Sharon Brandom
9 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?

1. Did you take part?

2013: Pupils from Broomhill Junior School decorated Headway Charity Shop’s window with hats they made in school.

Photo: Anne Shelley

2. Fabulous shot

2009: Children at Bonnington Junior School in Bulwell took part in a Road Safety Day, organised by Nottinghamshire Police.

Photo: Jane Hilton

3. Did you go to this school?

2014: Beardall Street Primary School held a street party in the playground to mark the last days at the school.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

4. Fun at the fair

2008: This youngster tries her hand at one of the many stalls at the summer fair, held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour School, in Bulwell.

Photo: Anne Shelley

