2013: Head teacher Liz Youngman was presented with flowers by year three and six pupils when she left National Primary School in Hucknall.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Hucknall archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.

By Sharon Brandom
2 minutes ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?

1. Did you take part in this?

2013: Students from Holgate School performed for the elderly at Central Methodist Church in Hucknall.

Photo: Lizzi Lathrop

2. Are you on this picture?

2013: A fabulous group shot of year six leavers at Beardall Primary School, Hucknall.

Photo: Lizzi Lathrop

3. Spot anyone you know?

2011: Cast members for Our Lady of Perpetual Succour School in Bulwell are pictured before a performance of Dracula Rock Show.

Photo: Roger Grayson

4. Do you recognise anyone?

2012: Former head teacher Clive Bumstead at Hucknall’s Annie Holgate Junior School is pictured opening the new library at the school.

Photo: Roger Grayson

