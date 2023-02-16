News you can trust since 1904
2011: Amber Walker has a go on the welly wanging game at Hillside Primary School’s summer fair.

Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Hucknall archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.

By Sharon Brandom
1 hour ago

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?

1. Pupils celebrate

2013: Pupils at Holgate Infants School celebrate getting a new look school. Pupils are pictured with head teacher Russell Tew.

Photo: Angela Ward

2. All smiles

2011: Members of the Take 5 Dance School take to the stage at a fun day held at Bulwell Hall Cricket Ground.

Photo: Angela Ward

3. Fabulous shot

2009: Pupils at Bulwell’s Bonnington Junior School took part in a Road Safety Day, organised by Nottinghamshire Police.

Photo: Jane Hilton

4. Spot anyone you know?

2014: Beardall Street Primary School held a street party in the playground to mark the last days at the school.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

