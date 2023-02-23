Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?
1. Pancake Day
2007: Pupils at St Mary’s Primary School enjoyed a Ready Steady Cook morning, making pancakes with Michelle Padwick from Farm Care Co-op.
Photo: Angela Ward
2. Pupils celebrate
2012: Children at Edgewood Primary School in Hucknall celebrate their great results along with their head teacher.
Photo: Angela Ward
3. Did you take part?
2012: Children’s author Curtis Joblin, brought his Wereworld Tour to Bulwell’s St Mary’s School, where pupils took part in a workshop.
Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Are you on this picture?
2011: Former boxer Dermot Gascoyne and International Rugby League player Paul Broadbent are pictured with National Academy pupils.
Photo: Roger Grayson