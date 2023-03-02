Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?
1. Are you on this picture?
2012: Bookstarts Bear visited Bulwell’s Riverside Centre Library as part of the National Bookstart Week.
Photo: Jane Hilton
2. All smiles
2008: This trio at the Pre-School Playgroup in Hucknall got dressed up to read books as part of World Book Day.
Photo: Angela Ward
3. Spot anyone you know?
2009: Clare Bennett is pictured with pupils at Bulwell’s Donnington Junior School during World Book Day.
Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Did you take part?
2007: Poet Ian Bland held a poetry workshop at Hucknall’s Leen Mills Primary School as part of the school’s art week activities.
Photo: jane.hilton