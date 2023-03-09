Here are some of the latest great photos from your Dispatch archives.
From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these fabulous snaps?
1. Fabulous shot
2009: Staff at Bon Marche in Bulwell have been overrun by teddy bears, donated by customers to help raise money for Macmillan Nurses.
Photo: Angela Ward
2. Pupils at new school
2014: Jenna Slater and Declan Roberts are pictured at the site of their new school in their new uniform.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Pupils say goodbye
2008: Sue Tedstone is pictured with pupils from Bonington Infant School as she retires as head teacher.
Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Do you recognise anyone?
2006: Central Networks linesman Paul Riley discusses his work with pupils at Hucknall’s National School.
Photo: Tony Stocks