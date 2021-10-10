Pupils from Holgate School took to the catwalk and put on a fashion show in aid of Breast Cancer research.

Spot yourself, or anyone you know snapped at these events in Hucknall and Bulwell in 2009?

Take a trip down memory lane with this fabulous slideshow of bygone snaps from the Hucknall and Bulwell area, taken by the Dispatch in 2009.

By Sharon Brandom
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 8:53 am

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!

If you have any old photos you would like us to feature, email [email protected]

1. Scary masks

These three had lots of fun making their monster masks at Hucknall Library.

Photo: Roger Grayson

2. Having fun

MP Paddy Tipping is pictured with youngsters from the Applegarth Day Nursery at a Rattle, Rhyme and Roll session at Hucknall Library.

Photo: Roger Grayson

3. Delicious cakes

Children show off their decorated cakes at the Elms Holiday Club, hosted by St Peter and St Paul Church Hall in Hucknall.

Photo: Jane Hilton

4. Braving the cold

Staff at the Co-operative food store in Hucknall braved the cold to do a hula dance for charity.

Photo: Angela Ward

