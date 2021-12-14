Staff at Park House Care Home will get a pay increase equating to 12 per cent to 22 per cent across the company with standard rates of pay now at £11 per hour for carers doing day shifts, £12 per hour for night shifts and registered general nurses receiving £19 per hour day shifts and £20 per hour night shifts

The home’s owners, Eastgate Care are hoping this comes just in time to show their social care teams and registered general nurses that their skills and knowledge is valued and appreciated.

Staff at Park House care home in Bulwell are set to get a Christmas cracker pay rise. Photo: Google

Janine Morgan, managing director at Eastgate Care, said: “It’s time care workers were recognised for the care and support they deliver.

"It isn’t and easy job, but it is a rewarding one, and we felt that needed to be reflected in our care teams’ pay packets.

“At a time when there is a shortage of most key workers we recognise that our care teams need the additional reassurance that they are valued and much needed.

"That is why we have announced the Christmas pay rise, which will hit pay packets just in time for Christmas.”