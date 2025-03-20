Staff at two Hucknall schools taking on epic walk in memory of pupil Oliver

Staff at two Hucknall schools are in training for an epic walking challenge to celebrate the memory of a popular pupil.

Staff from Leen Mills Primary School and Holgate Academy will be walking from Holgate all the way to the Leicester Tigers rugby ground in on May 3 in celebration of Oliver Shilton.

Oliver, from Hucknall, was diagnosed with bone cancer aged 10 while he was still a pupil at Leen Mills in November 2022.

He then moved up to Holgate Academy in 2023 but sadly died last year aged 11.

Staff from Leen Mills Primary School and Holgate Academy are walking from Hucknall to Leicester in memory of Oliver Shilton. Photo: Submitted

Oliver was a big rugby fan and played for Paviors in Nottingham, which is why the walkers are walking to Leicester and the Tigers’ home on Welford Road in the city.

Karen Goldson, head teacher at Leen Mills, said: “The very sad experience brought the two schools really close together and former a real friendship between them.

“Now, with it coming up to his one-year anniversay, we decided we were going to do a very long walk, going round all the spots Oliver used to play, all the teams and everything so we’re starting at Holgate and going down to Leen Mills, then down to Notts County on Meadow Lane in Nottingham, then across to Nottingham Rugby Club and finally to Welford Road in Leicester as Oliver was a huge Tigers fan, as is Henry Diamond, the principal at Holgate who is also one of the walkers.”

The trip will be in excess of 30 miles but Karen said the group had been in some serious training.

She continued: “It is a very long walk but we’re all doing it in one day and a lot of people are being really supportive of it, including Leicester Tigers.”

The walkers are raising money for PASIC (Parents Association for Children with Cancer), which is a charity that helps to support children with cancer and their families.

Karen said: “PASIC supported the Shilton family a lot so we thought it was a good way to give back.

"I think we can say we are looking forward to the challenge, we will raise some vital fund for PASIC and it shows that out of the terrible sadness of the death of Oliver, something really wonderful has come out of it with such a supportive relationship between the two schools.”

People can donate now to the walkers’ fund at justgiving.com/page/2schoolswalkforoliver?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Henry Diamond, principal Holgate Academy, said: “We wanted to do something special in memory of Oliver, a former pupil of Holgate Academy, involving our school community.

"So, doing this ultra marathon in collaboration with Leen Mills seemed like the perfect opportunity, whilst also raising vital funds for PASIC.

"PASIC provided essential support to Oliver and his family during his battle with cancer, so we can’t think of a more worthwhile cause.”