Steep drop in Nottinghamshire reoffending rates thanks to collaborative scheme

A collaborative scheme which aims to prevent high-risk offenders from committing further crime has seen an average 93 per cent drop in reoffending rates across Nottinghamshire.

The Integrated Offender Management (IOM) programme brings together police, local authorities, the probation service, drugs workers and other key support agencies – with the shared goal of working with identified high-risk prolific offenders to help rehabilitate them, steering them away from crime by supporting them to change their embedded behaviour, and giving them a second chance.

The IOM team, which is based in the city and county-wide, is part of Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub – a collaboration between force departments responsible for developing strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.

The team deal with prolific offenders who cause the most threat, risk and harm – including domestic abuse and violence, robbery and burglary perpetrators – working closely with them to identify and then address the root causes of their offending behaviour and prevent them reoffending – resulting in fewer crimes and victims of crime.

During the 2024 calendar year, an average 93 per cent of individuals who engaged with IOM did not go on to further offend.

This equates to an average of just 16 out of an average cohort size of 237 ex-offenders who re-offended during 2024.

The 2024 data compares to an average 70 per cent of individuals who engaged with IOM during 2023 and did not go on to further offend.

Pathways out of offending are provided via comprehensive support to break the cycle of re-offending and address underlying causes such as help with education, employment, housing, benefits, finances, debt, behaviour, family, and friends.

This can include courses to address decision-making processes, anger management, or drugs and alcohol dependency treatment plans.

Ultimately, however, those who do not engage with the IOM programme and continue to reoffend will be prosecuted.

Detective Inspector Jon Kerry is the IOM team lead as part of Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub.

He said: “These positive figures reflect how the IOM programme can help reform offenders, providing they are prepared to put the work in.

“Preventing repeat offending by understanding the causes that lead people to commit crime in the first place and providing interventions makes all of our communities safer by decreasing victims of crime.

“It also stops us from being called to the same addresses for the same issues, as well as relieving stress on other partner agencies.

“We provide bespoke support to individuals, depending on their own needs, to prevent them going back down the wrong path.

“This includes looking at their criminal history and any triggers which may lead to potential reoffending. We’re there for them 24/7.

“The offenders we manage are closely monitored.

“This includes phone contact, unannounced drop-in visits, and visiting them at home or work to check they are adhering with conditions.

“We will also do joint visits with partners such as housing, Probation or drugs workers.

“The stark reality is that some people we work with need a leg up from time to time and just want people to understand them – but as a starting point they have to want to change themselves.

“One of the hardest tasks can be changing their mindset and making them realise there is something to live for as opposed to them turning back to crime.”

The IOM team’s work also provides a key role in gathering intel through engaging with former offenders.

This has helped to increase the level of convictions by linking in with force departments to put people forward as suspects as well as passing on information to colleagues to help locate and arrest offenders who chose not to engage with the programme and continue to reoffend.

DI Kerry added: “Policing wise, we are there for them as a supportive arm as well as being an iron fist. Ultimately those who do not engage with the IOM programme and continue to commit crime will be prosecuted and returned to prison.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone, from all the partner agencies, who work within the IOM programme in Nottinghamshire.

“The fantastic results we have seen are testament to their hard work and dedication, put in over long periods.

“They are experts at creating relationships and supporting an individual, tailoring bespoke interventions and providing pathways to ultimately steer that person away from crime.

“Our overarching goal is for them to see that there are opportunities for them in life other than crime and to guide, support and transition them towards a crime free life."

James, whose identity has been protected, joined the scheme having been released from prison after serving a sentence for theft.

During his time on the IOM programme, James was not arrested and there was no suggestion that he was criminally active, despite former associates who were trying to tempt him back into a life of crime.

He was moved from his offending area as his environment and peer group could have jeopardised his willpower and motivation to stop offending, and to protect previous victims.

Whilst being managed, James’ partner suffered a miscarriage, which was a devastating time for them both.

After positively engaging with the scheme and being supported throughout, James has since gone on to pass his driving test and start a family.

Speaking to his offender manager, James said: “I just thought I would let you know I’m doing really well.

“We’ve had our son and I’ve also passed my driving test too. I’m so proud of myself and I want to thank you for helping me get there.”

Richard, whose identity has been protected, was taken into IOM after serving two-and-a-half years in prison for burglary offences.

On release and on first visit Richard was extremely anti police, as he did not understand why he should engage with them and have them in his home.

The IOM team persisted in engaging with Richard on several occasions through joint office visits, in order to establish some trust and a working relationship.

Over many months of home visits, Richard finally started to open up to IOM.

They created a positive relationship with him and, while working in partnership with Jobcentre, Probation and housing, they managed to find Richard stable accommodation.

He was taken on with a job agency, into stable and regular work, which in turn stopped his offending and created a positive opinion of the police.

Richard was also finally able to build a relationship with a partner and hadn't since committed any further known offences.