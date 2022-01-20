Still time for Hucknall folk to make a Notts Recycles pledge and raise money for a local charity

In return for each pledge made during January, Veolia, Nottinghamshire County Council’s recycling and waste contractor, is donating £1 to the charity.

So far this month, more than 300 residents have made their pledges, that’s almost halfway to the total number of pledges received during last year’s campaign.

To make a pledge click here and enter one small recycling change you would like to achieve in 2022.

Pledgers will also be in with a chance of winning an eco hamper to help start their reduced waste journey this year.

Even if you have made a pledge in previous years, you can still take part again and pledge to do something different.

Coun Mike Quigley(Con), county council chairman, said: “We can all play a part in saving our environment by reducing our waste, reusing where possible and recycling.

"Join with me this January in making a Notts Recycles pledge, and in return Veolia will donate £1 for every pledge to my chosen charity for the year, When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Alexa Wigfield, regional fundraiser for When You Wish Upon a Star, said: “We believe every child deserves to smile and with your help by making a Notts Recycles pledge we can continue making dreams come true.

"A Wish gives a child a break from hospital treatments, providing them time away, giving families something to look forward to through times of uncertainty and often financial as well as emotional strain. Wishes allow the family to put their child’s illness on hold as they have fun and create precious memories.”

Lea Hawkes, general manager at Veolia Nottinghamshire, added: “After a year like no other, I'd like to ask everyone to make a Notts Recycles pledge for a brighter future

“While spending more time at home we've all appreciated and recognised the benefits we are afforded by having our green spaces, clean water, trees and wildlife around us.