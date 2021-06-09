Faye Caliman was described as a fairy and a firecracker rolled into one in the programme

Faye Caliman was just 30 when she was stabbed 12 times by her husband Marian in February 2018.

The series My Lover, My Killer on 5Star revealed that the brutal killing was the final act of a marriage in which Caliman, a Romanian labourer, had subjected Faye to a series of violent assaults and attacks.The programme featured contributions from Faye’s mum Stella Williams and her friends Kayleigh Ellis, Fran Bailey and Kirsty Newbury, as well as experts from the police, legal and medical professions.

The programme began by highlighting how Faye had met Marian – who was known as Mario – in a pub and how she had fallen for him, believing he could give her the happily married family life she had always dreamed of.

In 2015, the couple got married and had a child to add to the two children Faye already had from a previous relationship.

But over the years that followed, the programme revealed how Marian began to get more controlling and violent, giving Faye a black eye one time, another time trying to throttle her and, in 2016, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her downstairs.

The couple split in 2018 and Faye was beginning to build a new life.

But Marian could not accept that she was escaping his control and bombarded her with messages and made life increasingly difficult with childcare duties.

He snapped in April 2018 when Faye again overcame obstacles he tried to put in her way and tortured her before stabbing her.

He also sadistically filmed himself on his mobile phone as he threatened her with a knife while she pleaded for her life.

At his trial, he initially pleaded not guilty and said he was ‘out of control’.

However, the fact he coldly filmed his actions on his phone was proof he was in control of himself.

Faced with this evidence, he changed his plea to guilty and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.