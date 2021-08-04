Street zumba sessions making moves to unite Dispatch district community

Socially-distanced street zumba in Bulwell

Following on from the huge success of street zumba on the Crabtree and Bulwell Hall estates, this week This Girl Can led the moves on nearby Newmarket with two sessions.

This Girl Can has been a collaborative approach in the area with Nottingham City Homes, Nottingham City Council, Bulwell Toy Library and People’s Choice, which is the residents’ group of Crabtree.

The idea is that Charm, the This Girl Can Nottingham community motivator and zumba instructor, arrives with her team and Bulwell ambassadors, including Nottingham City Council Bulwell member Coun Maria Joannou, to get people moving, wiggling and giggling while staying safe and socially distanced.

Councillor Joannou said: “Crabtree has never been more together. We’re hoping to bring communities together. Emerging from lockdowns, this is a great way to inspire communities to become more active, improving their physical and mental health.”

The sessions run from 12-2pm and begin with a blast of energetic music as the team tours the area and encourages residents to get the party started and move their bodies.

At previous sessions, several generations of families have been seen dancing in their gardens and at their gates.

While the sessions themselves are getting residents moving on their doorstep, the initiative is part of wider work, looking to create sustainable activity and engagement in the area.From the sessions in Crabtree, the team has supported the community to set up family fitness, women’s football and cycling sessions. There will be zumba classes coming to Crabtree Community Centre in September.