Study will assess prevention of Covid-19 infection in immunocompromised people

The MELODY study will use data held by the National Disease Registration Service at NHS Digital, and 12,000 people with rare autoimmune diseases and 12,000 people with blood cancers will be invited to participate in the study.

The study is already open to people who have had organ transplants. This is the first time people with rare diseases registered with the National Disease Registration Service have been invited to take part in research.

It has been made possible by work done by the RECORDER project, a collaboration between the University of Nottingham, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and the National Disease Registration Service at NHS Digital.

This is an example of pioneering research in rare diseases, and is helping to deliver the ambitions of the UK Rare Diseases Framework.

The research aims to inform vaccination strategies and identify those who could benefit from other interventions such as monoclonal antibodies or other prophylactic therapies.

It is being funded by the Medical Research Council in collaboration with several health charities including Kidney Research UK, Blood Cancer UK, Vasculitis UK, and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, and it will be led by researchers at Imperial College London.

Immunocompromised people tend to be the least likely to develop an antibody response following vaccination against Covid-19, but within this cohort there are huge variations between individuals and different immune conditions.

Evidence has shown overall that this group is more likely to have severe infection with increased morbidity and mortality, even following two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and therefore may remain unprotected from Covid-19. As a result, this group of patients has been advised to receive a third primary dose of vaccine (as opposed to the standard booster which they will receive three months after their third primary dose).

This study aims to recruit more than 35,000 people who have received at least three vaccines and follow them for six months to investigate: the proportion of immunosuppressed patients who have detectable Covid-19 antibodies following three doses of Covid-19 vaccines and whether a lack of an antibody response correlates with the subsequent risk of Covid-19 infection and severity of the disease.

Findings from the study will be used for the development of effective protection and management strategies of Covid-19 infection in the 500,000 immunosuppressed people in the UK.

The data will also help to inform whether immunocompromised people should be prioritised for alternative treatments like monoclonal antibodies to provide passive immunity.

Dr Fiona Pearce, University of Nottingham co-investigator for the study said “The MELODY study (Mass evaluation of lateral flow immunoassays in detecting antibodies to SARS-CoV-2) aims to assess the effectiveness of three doses of Covid-19 vaccination among immunosuppressed people in the community".

Anyone wishing to enquire about participating in the study, should email the study:[email protected] or to find out more, visit the study website: www.melodystudy.org.