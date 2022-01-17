Sunday service seven days a week on Hucknall and Bulwell tram network due to Covid staff shortages
Commuters and tram users in Hucknall and Bulwell are being urged to plan ahead after it was announced that a Sunday service will be in force seven days a week until further notice.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:02 am
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:02 am
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has confirmed the news. The decision was taken due to staff absences due to Covid.
But NET is now running extra last trams in order to provide more services for customers:
Full trips
Toton-to-Hucknall – 00:05
Clifton South-to-Phoenix Park – 00:08
Hucknall-to-Toton – Midnight
Phoenix Park-to-Clifton South – Midnight
Part trips
Clifton South-to-Shipstone Street – 00:48
Toto-to-Shipstone Street – 01:05
Nottingham Station-to-Shipstone Street – 00:49
Hucknall-to-Wilkinson Street – 01:10
Phoenix Park-to-Wilkinson Street – 00:56