Sunday service seven days a week on Hucknall and Bulwell tram network due to Covid staff shortages

Commuters and tram users in Hucknall and Bulwell are being urged to plan ahead after it was announced that a Sunday service will be in force seven days a week until further notice.

By Martin Hutton
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:02 am
Hucknall Tram and Train station.

Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has confirmed the news. The decision was taken due to staff absences due to Covid.

But NET is now running extra last trams in order to provide more services for customers:

Full trips

Toton-to-Hucknall – 00:05

Clifton South-to-Phoenix Park – 00:08

Hucknall-to-Toton – Midnight

Phoenix Park-to-Clifton South – Midnight

Part trips

Clifton South-to-Shipstone Street – 00:48

Toto-to-Shipstone Street – 01:05

Nottingham Station-to-Shipstone Street – 00:49

Hucknall-to-Wilkinson Street – 01:10

Phoenix Park-to-Wilkinson Street – 00:56

