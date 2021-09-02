Superfan Sam just loves a trip to the movies in Hucknall

Film fan Sam, who is disabled, has been to see everything the cinema has had on at least twice since the venue re-opened in May.

Her absolute favourite film during this time has been Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “She loves Jungle Cruise so much, she’s been to us to see it 11 times.

Sam was presented with a special Jungle Cruise poster to celebrate her being the Arc Cinema's number one customer

"When she came in this week to see it again, we presented her with a giant poster as a thank you.

"She said it’s the best film she’s seen in years and she can’t get enough of The Rock.

"We have tweeted The Rock and Disney direct from our Twitter account at @CinemaArc asking for a shout out for Sam because she’d be made up.

"They’ve also announced this week that Emily Blunt and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will return in Jungle Cruise 2 so we look forward to Sam being around for a few years more at least.”

The cinema has also announced a new ticket offer for this month.

Every Friday in September, all tickets will be just £5 when booked online.

Mark continued: “Each Friday this month, you can watch any of the latest films on offer for just £5 per ticket including the brand new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

"We ran the promotion last year but only had old films to show, whereas this year we have the very latest releases.