Police have arrested a suspect following a series of arson attacks in Hucknall.

Emergency services were called to fires in Griffiths Way, Pagett Close, Story Gardens and Whyburn Lane between 10pm on Monday, November 11, and 12.20am today (Tuesday, November 12).

A total of five vehicles, a wheelie bin and a fence were damaged after being set alight.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody.

Police and the fire service are keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked and want anyone with information, or relevant dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

Inspector Chris Boylin, neighbourhood policing inspector for Ashfield, said: “Arson attacks can have catastrophic consequences and the emergency services treat incidents like these with the utmost seriousness.

“Bin and car fires can be extremely dangerous if they take hold and can put lives at risk. Those responsible are also wasting the time of emergency services whose help may be needed elsewhere.

“Police patrols were increased in the area overnight in response and these will continue today. Officers will be in the neighbourhood carrying out investigations with the fire service.

“While this arrest is an important step we still want to hear from anyone with information or relevant footage.

“If you spotted anything suspicious please come forward and report it to us – any information could help us.”

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Arson and deliberate fire-setting makes up a large number of incidents for us each year.

“These fires are frustrating for us as they can potentially impact on our response to serious incidents.

"Deliberate fires are not only dangerous to people and property but to our wildlife too, as they can often easily spread. We ask that anyone who knows anything about these incidents contacts the police and reports it so that we can keep our communities safe."

Anyone who can assist is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 760 of November 11, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.