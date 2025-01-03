Suspected burglar in handcuffs thanks to rapid police action in Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fast-moving officers made it to a property in time to detain a burglary suspect inside a house in Hucknall.

Police had already been alerted to someone trying car door handles when they received calls about a break-in too.

Within minutes of hearing an intruder was inside a house in Orchard Court, Hucknall, response officers got there and made an arrest.

Police had by that stage also received separate reports of someone trying car door handles and banging on windows in the nearby area.

All of this reportedly took place between 9.30pm and 10pm on Monday, December 30.

Believing the 37-year-old man they’d found inside the house was linked to both offences, police arrested him on suspicion of burglary and vehicle interference.

When a headbutt was then aimed at a police officer during the journey into custody, the suspect was additionally arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

Sergeant Stephen Mackell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident should serve as a warning to anyone thinking of conducting a burglary, that we will always react promptly to reports of this nature.

“Thanks to our officers moving as quickly as they did when they heard a break-in was in progress, we were able to get there in minutes and apprehend a suspect.

“This must have been an extremely alarming incident for the homeowner, who to their credit, did exactly the right thing by calling the police immediately.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever invite themselves into someone else’s property, while similarly any violence against our officers or other emergency workers will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.”