2008: the crowd look on in amazement at the firework display at Ashfield District Council’s Bonfire Night, held at Titchfield Park in Hucknall.

Take a trip down memory lane with the latest Hucknall and Bulwell snaps from our archives

By Sharon Brandom
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 11:19 am

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!

If you have any old photos you would like us to feature, email [email protected]

1. Having fun

2006: this trio are having lots of fun on a fairground ride at Ashfield District Council’s Bonfire Night, held at Titchfield Park.

Photo: jane.hilton

2. Great view of the bonfire

2008: this youngster is enjoying the view of the bonfire from his dad’s shoulders at Ashfield District Council’s Bonfire Night.

Photo: Anne Shelley

3. Ready to party

2009: these three children are all ready for the autumn light party at Hucknall’s John Godber Centre. The theme is sparkles and superheroes.

Photo: Jane Hilton

4. Waiting patiently

2006: these two are anxiously waiting for their ride to start at Ashfield District Council’s Bonfire Night, held at Titchfield Park.

Photo: jane.hilton

