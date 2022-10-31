Take a virtual tour of Bulwell's Ken Martin Leisure Centre without leaving your house

The online tool allows users to see inside each of the six leisure centres run by Active Nottingham for Nottingham City Council and also offers but also offers 360 degree-angle views.

During the tour, potential members can gain virtual access to the facilities and visit each building from the comfort of their mobile device or computer.

A spokesperson said: “Active Nottingham is much more than just a ‘gym’ with indoor swimming pools, saunas, steam rooms and a range of exercise classes, there is something for everyone and the new virtual tour allows potential members to explore the layout and details prior to arrival.”

Take a look around Bulwell's Ken Martin Leisure Centre without leaving the comfort of your sofa

Coun Pavlos Kostonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure and culture at the council, added: “I’m delighted Active Nottingham have launched their virtual tours, especially as they provide flexibility for potential members as well as those who may not be comfortable with having an in-person tour and want the freedom to view the leisure centres at their leisure.

“The tours also offer valuable information for service users wanting to understand access arrangements, where the changing rooms are, where specific rooms are for classes etc.

“Nottingham residents will benefit greatly from these tours and I hope they will inspire more people to get active.”

For more information and to view the new virtual tours, click here.