Tee-rific golf courses around Mansfield and Ashfield – a short 'drive' from home

2 . Notts Golf Club (Hollinwell)

Notts Golf Club, commonly known as Hollinwell, is an 18-hole members' golf club located in Kirkby. It has hosted several prestigious amateur and professional competitions. The course is highly regarded and is frequently ranked among the top 50 courses in England and the British Isles. It has a 4.8 rating on Google reviews. Photo: (Hollinwell)