Tee-rific golf courses around Mansfield and Ashfield – a short 'drive' from home

2. Notts Golf Club (Hollinwell)
Notts Golf Club, commonly known as Hollinwell, is an 18-hole members' golf club located in Kirkby. It has hosted several prestigious amateur and professional competitions. The course is highly regarded and is frequently ranked among the top 50 courses in England and the British Isles. It has a 4.8 rating on Google reviews. Photo: (Hollinwell)
3. Rufford Park Golf Club
Rufford Park Golf & Country Club, located on Rufford Lane, has a Google rating of 4.7 based on more than 600 reviews. The course measures just under 6,400 yards from the back tees, features 18 holes, and has a par of 70. Photo: Rufford Park Golf & Country Club
4. Coxmoor Golf Club
Located on Coxmoor Road in Sutton, the course spans over 6,700 yards with a par of 73. With five par fives, there are ample opportunities for birdies. It holds a 4.6 rating on Google reviews. Photo: Coxmoor Golf Club
