Tee-rific golf courses around Mansfield and Ashfield – a short 'drive' from home

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 15:11 BST
Based on Google reviews, here are your favourite golf clubs and courses in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

All golf clubs listed have a 4 to 5-star rating on Google reviews and are located in or near Mansfield and Ashfield.

All photos featured are from the respective golf clubs listed.

Did your favourite course make the list?

The following clubs have a rating of 4-5 stars on Google reviews.

Notts Golf Club, commonly known as Hollinwell, is an 18-hole members' golf club located in Kirkby. It has hosted several prestigious amateur and professional competitions. The course is highly regarded and is frequently ranked among the top 50 courses in England and the British Isles. It has a 4.8 rating on Google reviews.

Rufford Park Golf & Country Club, located on Rufford Lane, has a Google rating of 4.7 based on more than 600 reviews. The course measures just under 6,400 yards from the back tees, features 18 holes, and has a par of 70.

Located on Coxmoor Road in Sutton, the course spans over 6,700 yards with a par of 73. With five par fives, there are ample opportunities for birdies. It holds a 4.6 rating on Google reviews.

Located on Coxmoor Road in Sutton, the course spans over 6,700 yards with a par of 73. With five par fives, there are ample opportunities for birdies. It holds a 4.6 rating on Google reviews. Photo: Coxmoor Golf Club

