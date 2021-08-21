Teenager arrested after Bulwell street fight

Police were called to the incident outside Bulwell bus station in Vere Street shortly after 1.10am on Saturday.

Officers chased after a suspect who ran off and threw a large knife under a car.

Police said they arrived at the scene 'swiftly'.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

A discarded machete was found and recovered nearby.

A woman told police she had been pushed over during the fight and suffered a small cut to her head.

No other reports of injuries were received.

Detective Sergeant Franco Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will always respond swiftly to reports involving violence and we treat such incidents seriously.

"I'm pleased that thanks to our speedy response officers were able to arrest a suspect within five minutes of this call which demonstrates our commitment to tackling crime and keeping people safe.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and those involved, including anyone else who may have been injured.

“We are trawling through CCTV and also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened to please get in contact with us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV, dash cam or mobile footage of the incident to help us get a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident.”