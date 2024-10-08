Teenager charged over Bulwell stabbing

By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A teenager is due to appear in court charged in connection with a stabbing in Bulwell.

The incident happened near the KFC restaurant in Hucknall Lane around 2.55pm on Sunday, October 6.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment.

He was later discharged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Liam Crickett, 18, of Brooklyn Road, Bulwell, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ CourtLiam Crickett, 18, of Brooklyn Road, Bulwell, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court
Liam Crickett, 18, of Brooklyn Road, Bulwell, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

Liam Crickett, aged 18, of Brooklyn Road, Bulwell, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, October 8) charged with wounding with intent and threatening a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place.

Read More
UPDATE: Pair arrested over Bulwell stabbing

A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released on conditional bail.

A third suspect, a 19-year-old man, was arrested yesterday (Monday, October 7) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 358 of October 6, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice