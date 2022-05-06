Launching on Friday, May 6, this year’s festival again celebrates Nottingham’s literary talent as well as attracting a whole host of national and internationally acclaimed artists

Away from the headline acts, festival director Anne Holloway has come up with a few things not to miss, otherwise known as ‘Poetry But Not as We Know It’.

Friday May 6 and on demand

Nottingham Poetry Festival kicks off on May 6.

Joe Drinks Wine and Gives Themselves a Haircut is a person, stuck in their tiny bathroom, drinking wine and giving themselves a haircut in one unbroken shot for just over 30 minutes. However, we can hear their thoughts while this happens. Available on demand.

Saturday May 7

Poetry Takeaway will be at Sneinton Market serving up personalised, quality poetry to visitors, performed and wrapped to takeaway. So go and place an order with one of the talented ‘poet chefs’ and see what you are served! 11am to 3pm.

Augmented Reality Poetry App launch. The PoGo App has been led by City Arts working with European organisations to promote poetry to young people across Europe. Six young Notts poets feature on the app and are joined by six poets from each of the partner countries: Denmark, Romania, Turkey, Germany and Poland. The launch night at City Arts will feature the local poets performing live with a special guest appearance from festival founder Henry Normal.

Sunday May 8

Tangled Yarns will be spinning tall tales in poetic form. Headlined by Mark Gwynne Jones, internationally renowned poet and musician, this is going to be an extraordinary adventure leaving the map behind and weaving weird and wonderful yarns into fine fabric, waiting to be unravelled. The Canalhouse, 7.30pm to 10pm.

Wellbeing Workshop at Woodthorpe Park. This focuses on capturing the comfort we experience from positive memories, transforming a moment in time into a piece of writing that can take you right back, ready to be revisited whenever you read the piece. Hustle Holt, Woodthorpe Park, 12pm to 1pm.

Writing with the Alphabet. This is a playful workshop on how to use letters not just as literature but as art. Zoom, 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Monday May 9

Write At The Front at 31K, Hockley. Poets take to the stage, give a word, an emotion, or sentence to describe the piece. Musicians interpret and present a sonic backdrop. No need to book, just show up, 7pm to 9pm.

Wednesday May 11

SMUT! The Verbal Burlesque. A new night of poetry and storytelling celebrating human sexuality. Whether heartfelt, cheeky or downright indecent, organisers would love to see you at this open mic night at The Playwright. Over 18s only. 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Saturday May 14

Van Gogh Kid Yourself and Van Gogh Find Yourself. An award-winning show for families featuring interactive drawing and story workshops at The Sillitoe Room Waterstones,11am to 12pm, and 2pm to 3pm.

While lots of the events are free, please check the website for details for each event, and to book tickets where necessary.

For more, go to https://nottinghampoetryfestival.com/whatson/