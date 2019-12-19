The 12 breeds of dog most likely to misbehave

These are the top 12 dog breeds that are most likely to misbehave at Christmas, according to ITCHpet.com.

1. Jack Russell Jack Russells come at the top of the list for dog breeds most likely to misbehave at Christmas Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Yorkshire Terrier The popular Yorkshire Terrier takes the second spot Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Chihuahua Chihuahuas may be cute, but they rank as the third most likeliest breed to misbehave Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Labrador The beloved Labrador takes the fourth spot Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more