These are the best fish & chip shops in Hucknall and Bulwell - as chosen by you! Photo: Submitted

The 7 best fish & chip shops in Hucknall and Bulwell as chosen by you

By John Smith
Published 5th Jun 2024, 13:11 BST
This week sees the nation celebrating that most British of things – fish & chips!

And everyone has their favourite chippy that they love to visit time and again.

So, to celebrate this national institution, we asked you to name your favourite chip shops in Hucknall and Bulwell.

And these, in no particular order, are the ones you chose!

Annesely Road Fish Bar, Hucknall

Annesely Road Fish Bar, Hucknall Photo: Google

Bulwell Chippy, Main Street, Bulwell

Bulwell Chippy, Main Street, Bulwell Photo: Facebook

The Market, South Street Hucknall

The Market, South Street Hucknall Photo: Google

The Fryary, Robin Hood Drive, Hucknall

The Fryary, Robin Hood Drive, Hucknall Photo: Google

