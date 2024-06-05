The 7 best fish & chip shops in Hucknall and Bulwell as chosen by you

And everyone has their favourite chippy that they love to visit time and again.
So, to celebrate this national institution, we asked you to name your favourite chip shops in Hucknall and Bulwell.
And these, in no particular order, are the ones you chose!
1. Favourite chippys
Annesely Road Fish Bar, Hucknall Photo: Google
2. Favourite chippys
Bulwell Chippy, Main Street, Bulwell Photo: Facebook
3. Favourite chippys
The Market, South Street Hucknall Photo: Google
4. Favourite chippys
The Fryary, Robin Hood Drive, Hucknall Photo: Google