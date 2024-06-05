The 8 best chippies in Hucknall and Bulwell for National Fish & Chips Day

Today is National Fish & Chip Day and everyone has their favourite chippy that they love to visit time and again.
So, to celebrate this national institution, we asked you to name your favourite chip shops in Hucknall and Bulwell.
And these, in no particular order, are the ones you chose!
1. Annesley Road Fish Bar, Hucknall
Annesely Road Fish Bar, Hucknall Photo: Google
2. The Fryary, Hucknall
The Fryary, Robin Hood Drive, Hucknall Photo: Google
3. The Market, Hucknall
The Market, South Street Hucknall Photo: Google
4. Kings Catch Fish Bar, Hucknall
King's Catch, Portland Road, Hucknall Photo: Submitted