It's National Fish & Chips Day - chippy tea tonight! Photo: Other

The 8 best chippies in Hucknall and Bulwell for National Fish & Chips Day

By John Smith
Published 5th Jun 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:11 BST
Today (Friday) sees the nation celebrating that most British of things – fish & chips!

Today is National Fish & Chip Day and everyone has their favourite chippy that they love to visit time and again.

So, to celebrate this national institution, we asked you to name your favourite chip shops in Hucknall and Bulwell.

And these, in no particular order, are the ones you chose!

Annesely Road Fish Bar, Hucknall

1. Annesley Road Fish Bar, Hucknall

Annesely Road Fish Bar, Hucknall Photo: Google

The Fryary, Robin Hood Drive, Hucknall

2. The Fryary, Hucknall

The Fryary, Robin Hood Drive, Hucknall Photo: Google

The Market, South Street Hucknall

3. The Market, Hucknall

The Market, South Street Hucknall Photo: Google

King's Catch, Portland Road, Hucknall

4. Kings Catch Fish Bar, Hucknall

King's Catch, Portland Road, Hucknall Photo: Submitted

