The best curry houses in and around Hucknall and Bulwell - as chosen by you

This week is National Curry Week and we wanted to know where you like to get your spicy fix in Hucknall and Bulwell.
By John Smith
Published 5th Oct 2023, 21:10 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 21:28 BST

Whether it’s a mild korma, a legendary tikka masala or you like turn up the heat with jalfrezi or a vindaloo, there is one thing we Brits love and that’s a curry.

It is estimated that there are more than12,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, and Pakistani restaurants in the UK, employing more than 100,000 people.

And whether it’s eat in or takeaway, a tasty curry with famiy or friends is always a winner.

But where do Hucknall and Bulwell folk like to get their curry from?

Here’s what you told us.

High Street, Hucknall bibiana.co.uk

1. Bibiana Lounge

High Street, Hucknall bibiana.co.uk Photo: Submitted

Main Street, Bulwell bulwellbalti.co.uk

2. Bulwell Balti

Main Street, Bulwell bulwellbalti.co.uk Photo: facebook.com/bulwellbaltih

Annesley Road, Hucknall facebook.com/MughalHucknall/

3. Mughal

Annesley Road, Hucknall facebook.com/MughalHucknall/ Photo: Google

Portland Road, Hucknall minhastakeaway.co.uk

4. Minhas

Portland Road, Hucknall minhastakeaway.co.uk Photo: Google

