The famous Dancing Grannies are heading to Hucknall this weekend - check out this video of what to expect

Showing that age is no barrier when it comes to owning the dancefloor, the Dancing Grannies will be strutting their stuff on Hucknall High Street this weekend.

By John Smith
Friday, 19th November 2021, 12:57 pm

The groovy pensioners will be performing outside Specsavers on Sunday, November 21 as the opticians celebrates its newly-expanded store.

With the event happening the same day as the food and drink festival, Hucknall will be the place to be on the day.

The grannies will be hitting the floor from 11am.

The Dancing Grannies are coming to Hucknall this month

