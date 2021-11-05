The famous Dancing Grannies to bust some moves in Hucknall
Showing that age is no barrier when it comes to owning the dancefloor, the Dancing Grannies will be strutting their stuff on Hucknall High Street later this month.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 11:51 am
The groovy pensioners will be performing outside Specsavers on Sunday, November 21 as the opticians celebrates its newly-expanded store.
With the event happening the same day as the food and drink festival, Hucknall will be the place to be on the day.
The grannies will be hitting the floor from 11am.