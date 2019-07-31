The most bizarre and outrageous GoFundMe appeals in Notts and Derbyshire include man fundraising for FIFA 19
Cheeky people in Notts and Derbyshire are using crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to get others to fund everything from hair straighteners to maths lessons for a certain former shadow home secretary.
However, there are also people that see these crowd-funding sites as an easy way to get money for any idea that might pop into their head - here are some of the most bizarre.
1. Friends ask to fund better internet
The internet is vital to most of us, so you can see where these cheeky lads are coming from - A page has been set up in Mansfield to fund a faster internet service for one gamer. His friend's goal is to raise 30. He has not yet received any donations.
After the former shadow home secretary got her sums wrong during an interview in 2017 about funding for extra police officers, one Mansfield resident decided she would benefit from some extra maths lessons.
Phones are absolutely vital for most of us, and are our main source of communication with the outside world. We feel for this Mansfield man who is trying to raise 250 'because I don't have a good phone'.