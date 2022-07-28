Parks and green spaces in Hucknall, Bulwell, Bestwood Village and Top Valley have all been awarded green flag status this year

The nine Hucknall, Bulwell and Bestwood parks and open spaces awarded Green Flag status this year

Nine Dispatch district parks and green spaces have been awarded the prestigious Green Flag status.

By John Smith
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 7:00 am

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

And this year, nine have been awarded across the Dispatch district, in Hucknall, Bulwell, Bestwood Village and Top Valley.

1. Bestwood Country Park

Bestwood Country Park, Bestwood Village

2. High Wood Cemetery

High Wood Cemetery, Bulwell

3. Sellers Wood Nature Reserve

Sellers Wood Nature Reserve, Bulwell

4. Titchfield Park

Titchfield Park, Hucknall

