The top 10 best places to live in Nottinghamshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos

The regional vote across 28 counties took place and the top 10 best places to live in Nottinghamshire were revealed.

Hero Brown, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Muddy Stilettos says, “When people decide to move, they’re searching for more than just a house - they want a home, a lifestyle that works for them and their family, and if they’re strategic, a long-term investment too. Our 2025 ‘Top 300 Best Places To Live’ guide will give them that extra reassurance they need to make their search easier in these difficult economic times.

“We’ve built our reputation on our first-hand knowledge of the most exciting, vibrant places to go and things to do outside London. Now, with London, Yorkshire and Cheshire added to the guide and new information added on important considerations such as nursery education and nearby culture, the 2025 list is a natural step for us to continue to expand our authority in this area. Combined with up to the minute listings of desirable properties, we think it’s a unique reference point in a turbulent yet hopefully resilient property market.”

James Cleland, Head of Country Business at Knight Frank comments: “With hybrid working promoting greater flexibility and an enhanced work-life balance, new hotspots are emerging nationwide as the demand for more space continues. When it comes to where to live, more than ever people want a vibrant and tight-knit community. It’s a trend that deepened during the pandemic and is likely to remain a leading factor for those looking to relocate. Excellent schools, ease of commuting, and access to local amenities also continue to be significant factors.

When planning a move, thorough research is crucial to finding a location that aligns with your lifestyle. The Muddy Stilettos Best Places to Live 2025 directory is an invaluable source of in-the-know information to guide these decisions. Knight Frank is excited to collaborate with the team over the coming year to provide this useful insight.”

Below are the top 10 places to live in Nottinghamshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos.

1 . Beeston Muddy Stilettos said: "Pretty Victorian terrace houses, family-friendly fun, café WFH culture, and a cool vibe from a strong student population. This town has a charming bee theme (based on incorrect assumption about the etymology of the name, but we'll let them have it). The bee is the town council's emblem with beehives carved into the town hall. Street furniture dotted around High Road is decorated in black and gold with a bee symbol and there's also a sculpture of a man sitting next to a beehive, popularly known as the 'Bee-man'. We're buzzing about the place (sorry, couldn't resist)." Properties in Beeston had an overall average price of £297,604 over the last year – 5% up on the previous year.

2 . Farndon Looking to live the rural dream? With a Wind in the Willows riverside location, cosy gastropubs and quick access to the lovely market town Newark, this could be the place. One of the loveliest riverside villages in Notts, it has nature reserves, a strong sense of community and charm by the boatload. The icing on the cake? It's still pretty affordable. On the rise. The average price of the (mainly detached) properties sold here over the last year was £361,558, 25% up on the previous year and a whopping 58% up on the 2020 peak.

3 . Farnsfield Muddy Stilettos said: This pretty village is smack-bang in the middle of Robin Hood country, with Sherwood Forest on the doorstep and the Southwell Trail a stone's throw away. You're hardly out in the sticks, though: there are some impressive pubs and cafes here, as well as boutique shops and a wine bar in nearby Southwell (another pick for our Best Places to Live). It's also a shoe-in for young families thanks to the well-rated schools and sprinkling of great parks." Overall, the average house price in Farnsfield was £375,532 over the last year.

4 . Kimberley A frenzy of new first homes, an injection of investment to give the town a glow-up and a brilliant location between the city and rural beauty has made Kimberley a magnet for young families. The town scored a cool £16.5 million in Levelling Up dosh last year and is busy sprucing the place up with green living walls, pretty planters and re-painted ironwork. Drinking holes and eateries are busy being transformed from old man-type pubs to craft pubs and quirky café-bars, making the town feel youthful and buzzy. Kimberley is on the up.